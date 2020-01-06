Inquest opens into death of Brighton ambulance paramedic

Global  

Brighton and Hove News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
An inquest opened into the death of a Brighton ambulance paramedic today (Tuesday 11 February). James McKeough, 48, was on his motorbike when he died in a crash with a tractor on Monday 3 February. South East Coast Ambulance Service’s operational unit manager for Brighton and Hove, Tim Fellows, said...
