Pete Buttigieg agrees with voter who shouts ‘f**k’ Donald Trump ahead of crucial New Hampshire primary

PinkNews Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Pete Buttigieg ripped into Donald Trump during his final rally ahead of the New Hampshire primary Buttigieg took to the stage in New Hampshire on Monday, February 10, hours before polls opened in the crucial primary After being introduced by actor Kevin Costner, Buttigieg began attacking his rivals on both the left (Bernie...
News video: 'We are now number three' in NH race: Klobuchar

'We are now number three' in NH race: Klobuchar 01:09

 Energized Senator Amy Klobuchar on Monday in Keene, New Hampshire has pulled into third place in two polls, behind her Democratic rivals Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, but beating Elizabeth Warren, a day before the New Hampshire primary.

Recent related videos from verified sources

New Hampshire Voters Head To Polls In Nation's First Primary [Video]New Hampshire Voters Head To Polls In Nation's First Primary

One week after the debacle involving the Iowa Caucuses, voters in New Hampshire are headed to the polls in the nation's first primary election. Laura Podesta reports. (2/11/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:43Published

Michael Bloomberg Wins First Voting Contest in Small New Hampshire Town of Dixville Notch With Write-In Votes [Video]Michael Bloomberg Wins First Voting Contest in Small New Hampshire Town of Dixville Notch With Write-In Votes

Michael Bloomberg won over both Democrats and a Republican in the small New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch during its “first in the nation” primary vote. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New Hampshire primary: Democrats step up attacks before vote

New Hampshire votes Tuesday in its first-in-the-nation primary. It's most likely to be the last stand for some of the Democratic candidates. The CBS News...
CBS News Also reported by •WorldNewsFOXNews.comNew Zealand Herald

Andrew Yang Takes On Pete Buttigieg: ‘Fundamentally You Are Missing The Lesson Of Donald Trump’s Victory’

'Donald Trump is not the cause of all of our problems and we’re making a mistake when we act like he is'
Daily Caller

