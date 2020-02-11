Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > HS2 will 'push Birmingham nature to the brink' after Boris Johnson confirms go-ahead

HS2 will 'push Birmingham nature to the brink' after Boris Johnson confirms go-ahead

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
HS2 will 'push Birmingham nature to the brink' after Boris Johnson confirms go-aheadPrime Minister Boris Johnson gave HS2 the go-ahead on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live HS2 will 'push Birmingham nature to the brink' after Boris Johnson confirms go-ahead https://t.co/CYpDJIdDM0 36 minutes ago

ClaireC62222138

Claire Cooper RT @birmingham_live: HS2 will 'push Birmingham nature to the brink' after Boris Johnson confirms go-ahead https://t.co/CYpDJHW2Us 58 minutes ago

sarahprobert

sarah probert RT @jamesdrodger: HS2 will 'push Birmingham nature to the brink' after Boris Johnson confirms go-ahead https://t.co/UrrDuQKH86 1 hour ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live HS2 will 'push Birmingham nature to the brink' after Boris Johnson confirms go-ahead https://t.co/CYpDJHW2Us 1 hour ago

jamesdrodger

James Rodger HS2 will 'push Birmingham nature to the brink' after Boris Johnson confirms go-ahead https://t.co/UrrDuQKH86 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.