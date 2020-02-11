Global  

History made as first same-sex marriage takes place in Northern Ireland

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
A Belfast couple have tied the knot in the first same-sex marriage to take place in Northern Ireland.
News video: First same-sex marriage takes place in Northern Ireland

First same-sex marriage takes place in Northern Ireland 01:09

 A couple who tied the knot in Northern Ireland's first same sex marriage said they are living the dream. Robyn Peoples, 26, and Sharni Edwards, 27, became history makers at a ceremony in a hotel in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, on Tuesday afternoon. Their marriage came after a landmark law change in the...

Kate comes face-to-face with a snake during farm visit [Video]Kate comes face-to-face with a snake during farm visit

The Duchess of Cambridge handled a corn snake on a surprise day trip to Northern Ireland. Kate held the pale yellow reptile named Sophie at the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, confessing it was the first..

Brides tie the knot in Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage [Video]Brides tie the knot in Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage

Here come the brides! Congratulations are in order for Sharni Edwards, 27, and Robyn Peoples, 26, who have become Northern Ireland's first same-sex couple to marry.

Same-sex marriage: 'I can finally say she is my wife'

A couple tie the knot in the first same-sex marriage to take place in Northern Ireland.
BBC News Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphIndependent

This same-sex couple just made history by becoming the first to marry in Northern Ireland

The first same-sex couple to legally tie the knot in Northern Ireland have officially married – after the ban on same-sex marriage was scrapped. Robyn Peoples...
PinkNews Also reported by •IndependentReutersSBSThe Argus

