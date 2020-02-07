Global  

This same-sex couple just made history by becoming the first to marry in Northern Ireland

PinkNews Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
The first same-sex couple to legally tie the knot in Northern Ireland have officially married – after the ban on same-sex marriage was scrapped. Robyn Peoples and Sharni Edwards of Belfast made history by getting married at 2pm on Tuesday, February 11 at the Loughshore Hotel in Carrickfergus. Their historic marriage,...
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: The First Same Sex Couple To Get Legally Married In Northern Ireland Celebrate

The First Same Sex Couple To Get Legally Married In Northern Ireland Celebrate 01:50

 Belfast couple Robyn Peoples, 26, a healthcare worker from the city, and Sharni Edwards, 27, a waitress originally from Brighton, became the first same sex couple to get married in Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland's prohibition on same-sex marriage was eliminated by the central government after a...

