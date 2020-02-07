This same-sex couple just made history by becoming the first to marry in Northern Ireland
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () The first same-sex couple to legally tie the knot in Northern Ireland have officially married – after the ban on same-sex marriage was scrapped. Robyn Peoples and Sharni Edwards of Belfast made history by getting married at 2pm on Tuesday, February 11 at the Loughshore Hotel in Carrickfergus. Their historic marriage,...
