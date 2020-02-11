Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Rebels shoot down Syrian helicopter as fighting intensifies

Rebels shoot down Syrian helicopter as fighting intensifies

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Rebels have shot down a Syrian military helicopter in northern Syria, killing its crew members in a fiery crash.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Turkish-backed rebels resist Syrian government march through Idlib

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels on Tuesday struck back against Russian-supported government forces who had made gains in their campaign to eradicate the last rebel...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

StepanPetr

Petr Štěpán 🇨🇿 🇪🇺 RT @breakingavnews: Turkey-backed rebels shoot down Syrian regime helicopter amid fierce clashes in Idlib. https://t.co/3CsP8ZJDSf https://… 53 seconds ago

bcnn1

BCNN1 Rebels shoot down Syrian helicopter as fighting intensifies https://t.co/QEGuYQsvOB https://t.co/MwJcGypPdO 7 minutes ago

MikeJon48242698

Mike Jones RT @SBSNews: Turkey-backed rebels have shot down a Syrian military helicopter in the country's northwest, where government troops are wagin… 11 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Turkey-backed rebels shoot down Syrian helicopter https://t.co/i3rLvf7wjP 12 minutes ago

2tymez_

🏁🏁🏁 RT @EndGameWW3: Rebels shoot down Syrian helicopter as fighting intensifies https://t.co/05rPBKSG00 37 minutes ago

LisaEhome

Lisa E. Syrian rebels shoot down government helicopter, while counter-airstrike kills civilians, including children: report… https://t.co/0qPXOQSjQE 50 minutes ago

R88D8

R88D8...🌟🌟🌟 Syrian rebels shoot down government helicopter, while counter-airstrike kills civilians, including children: report… https://t.co/OL2NYux09H 54 minutes ago

jdifrancis

jdifrancis Syrian rebels shoot down government helicopter, while counter-airstrike kills civilians, including children: report… https://t.co/ntYsVpUqLf 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.