Welsh Open: Kyren Wilson makes 147 in narrow win over Jackson Page

BBC Local News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Northamptonshire -- Kyren Wilson makes 147 break in the opening frame of his narrow 4-3 Welsh Open first-round win over Wales' Jackson Page.
