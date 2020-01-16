Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > HS2: 'I think fairly soon we might well see evictions'

HS2: 'I think fairly soon we might well see evictions'

BBC Local News Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- As HS2 gets the go-ahead, the BBC Midlands Transport Correspondent explains what could happen next.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Escaped cat causes eviction [Video]Escaped cat causes eviction

A Tucson woman says she's out of a place to live because of her cat and now she needs a new place to stay. Colleen Rogers has been living at the income based La Casa De Los Leones apartments for older..

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:00Published

Evictions at Stonybrook apartments [Video]Evictions at Stonybrook apartments

Four families evicted at Stonybrook Apartments in Riviera Beach.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Many winter residential evictions banned in pricey Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Many residential evictions in pricey Seattle have been banned for the city's coldest and wettest months of December, January and February but...
SeattlePI.com

Seattle City Council passes amended proposal to ban winter evictions with amendments

Seattle City Council on Monday passed a bill to limit evictions during the winter months. The proposal -- which would ban evictions in Seattle for three...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.