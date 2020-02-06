Global  

Boris Johnson in Birmingham to celebrate HS2 go ahead

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Boris Johnson in Birmingham to celebrate HS2 go aheadPM Boris Johnson visited Curzon Street on the day he announced the go ahead for High Speed 2.
News video: Boris Johnson: HS2 will make huge difference to people's lives

Boris Johnson: HS2 will make huge difference to people's lives 01:16

 Boris Johnson has given HS2 the go-ahead, claiming his Government had the “guts to take the decision” to deliver prosperity across the country.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson visits HS2 site in Birmingham [Video]Boris Johnson visits HS2 site in Birmingham

The Prime Minister has toured a HS2 construction site in Birmingham. Boris Johnson answered questions on the coronavirus and today's deportation flight to Jamaica, as well as emphasising his support..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:13Published

Boris Johnson Serious About £20 Billion Bridge Between Scotland, Northern Ireland [Video]Boris Johnson Serious About £20 Billion Bridge Between Scotland, Northern Ireland

Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pushing ahead with plans for a bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland. The bridge would reportedly be constructed across the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK’s Boris Johnson set to OK delayed high speed rail project

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative government is set to approve a contentious, expensive plan for a high-speed rail line linking London with central and...
Seattle Times

Boris Johnson’s dad accidentally emails BBC over coronavirus fears

Boris Johnson’s dad accidentally emails BBC over coronavirus fearsStanley Johnson met Chinese ambassador Liu Xiaoming in which the Prime Minister’s response to the coronavirus crisis was discussed (Picture:...
WorldNews Also reported by •Daily RecordBelfast Telegraph

