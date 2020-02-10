Global  

Academy explains Luke Perry’s omission from Oscars In Memoriam tribute

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The film Academy has explained why actor Luke Perry was not featured in the Oscars In Memoriam tribute.
 Universal sets a release date for the 'The Hunt,' Harrison Ford is calling out President Donald Trump and the Film Academy is explaining why Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce were left out of the Oscars In Memoriam segment.

