Snow and ice to disrupt traffic ahead of Storm Dennis

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Snow and ice could cause travel disruption on Wednesday before Britain is struck by another burst of heavy rain and gales from Storm Dennis over the weekend.
Winter storm brings snow, ice to Southern Plains states

DALLAS (AP) — A powerful winter storm dropped snow throughout parts of Texas and Oklahoma early Wednesday and brought the risk of ice to northwest Arkansas....
Seattle Times

Gloucestershire braces for snow, flooding and wind

Gloucestershire braces for snow, flooding and windMet Office and Environment Agency issue warnings as Storm Dennis is heading our way in the wake of snow and Storm Ciara
Gloucestershire Echo

TravelSouvenir

Travel Souvenir Be prepare for travel disruption due to snow & ice on Wednesday and heavy rain & gales from Storm Dennis this weeke… https://t.co/6xPMwiPGKO 7 minutes ago

PA

PA Media Snow and ice could cause travel disruption on Wednesday before Britain is struck by another burst of heavy rain and… https://t.co/ngfkm3dipv 14 minutes ago

