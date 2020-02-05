Snow and ice to disrupt traffic ahead of Storm Dennis

Snow and ice could cause travel disruption on Wednesday before Britain is struck by another burst of heavy rain and gales from Storm Dennis over the weekend.



Recent related videos from verified sources Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast Get ready for our next snow storm. A strong clipper will bring in accumulations over a half foot for many areas by tomorrow evening. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in place.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 04:16Published 3 days ago Driving with snow on your car could cost you $150 It's no fun, but scraping the snow and ice off of your car is a necessary evil in WNY. If you don't it could cost you. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:20Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Winter storm brings snow, ice to Southern Plains states DALLAS (AP) — A powerful winter storm dropped snow throughout parts of Texas and Oklahoma early Wednesday and brought the risk of ice to northwest Arkansas....

Seattle Times 1 week ago



Gloucestershire braces for snow, flooding and wind Met Office and Environment Agency issue warnings as Storm Dennis is heading our way in the wake of snow and Storm Ciara

Gloucestershire Echo 16 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Travel Souvenir Be prepare for travel disruption due to snow & ice on Wednesday and heavy rain & gales from Storm Dennis this weeke… https://t.co/6xPMwiPGKO 7 minutes ago PA Media Snow and ice could cause travel disruption on Wednesday before Britain is struck by another burst of heavy rain and… https://t.co/ngfkm3dipv 14 minutes ago