Coronavirus fears at two Eastbourne schools

The Argus Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
TWO more Sussex schools have been told staff are in "self-isolation" over coronavirus fears.
Coronavirus: paramedics in hazmat suits take away a THIRD person in York

Fears that a THIRD person in the UK has the coronavirus were sparked today after a paramedics in hazmat suits swooped on a house in a city at the centre of the outbreak.Paramedics were seen leading..

Chinese bride has visa cancelled days after India wedding due to coronavirus fears

A Chinese woman who came to India to get married was forced to leave just two days later as authorities cancelled her visa due to her nationality and fears from the ongoing coronavirus..

France to close two schools near ski resort after coronavirus cases

Two schools near a French ski resort where five Britons have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus will be shut next week as authorities try to determine with...
Reuters

Coronavirus: Students placed in motels after homestays rebel

At least two Auckland schools have placed students from China in hotels or motels after their intended homestay families pulled out due to the coronavirus...
New Zealand Herald

