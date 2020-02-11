Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Speculation over *Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s* future at Manchester United has been reignited by a public appearance linked to a prominent figure connected to the club by *Mauricio Pochettino*. The Daily Mail has published photos of the former Tottenham boss at the Brentford-Leeds match on Tuesday night, nearby United PR man Neil Ashton. The pair did not sit together, but Pochettino walked into the seating area at Griffin Park just in front of Ashton, who heads a PR firm for whom United are a major client.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Virginia Tech football team hosts Media Day [Video]Virginia Tech football team hosts Media Day

Virginia Tech football team hosts Media Day

Credit: WDBJPublished

Illini football media day [Video]Illini football media day

Halfway through training camp

Credit: WCIAPublished


Tweets about this

newinformers

Duta Samphoo Lain Football rumours from the media https://t.co/8Gzyodf7Hx https://t.co/BYS9adtmM7 4 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Football rumours from the media https://t.co/aEZtk5Odf6 https://t.co/FCCcnLqzdq 15 minutes ago

newinformers

Duta Samphoo Lain Football rumours from the media https://t.co/7Lz7GnitYm https://t.co/A7XYK9wPYT 21 hours ago

PAdugout

PA Dugout Philippe Coutinho and Antonee Robinson are among the names being linked with moves in the latest transfer gossip https://t.co/g0vNcQlxwd 22 hours ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Football rumours from the media https://t.co/gj88fvdP9R 23 hours ago

AstonVillaFNH

Villa News Hound Football rumours from the media #AVFC #UTV #VillaFamily #FNH https://t.co/JAXA24B0ME 23 hours ago

liverpoolnews26

liverpoolnews2019 Football rumours from the media https://t.co/tK0D6Fduyd https://t.co/xipXjWkd9q 23 hours ago

mancitynews2011

Manchester City News Football rumours from the media https://t.co/RSj9xdA85k https://t.co/IjaESbpKGj 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.