Bernie Sanders narrowly beats Pete Buttigieg in New Hampshire primary

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire’s presidential primary election on Tuesday night, narrowly edging moderate rival Pete Buttigieg and scoring the first clear victory in the Democratic Party’s chaotic 2020 nomination fight.
News video: Sen. Bernie Sanders declares himself winner in NH primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders declares himself winner in NH primary 08:51

 ABC News projected Sen. Sanders to narrowly beat Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the New Hampshire primary election.

Bernie Sanders receives applause after winning New Hampshire primary [Video]Bernie Sanders receives applause after winning New Hampshire primary

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders secured a victory in the New Hampshire primary to secure his place as the Democrat presidential candidate today (February 12). Footage shows Sanders receiving masses..

Joe Biden campaign ad takes swing at Pete Buttigieg before New Hampshire primary

Biden's campaign ad draws side-by-side comparisons of his time as vice president to Buttigieg's record as former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.
USATODAY.com

farms1231

MarinaF RT @BBCWorld: Bernie Sanders narrowly beats Pete Buttigieg in New Hampshire primary Sanders declared the night "the beginning of the end"… 2 minutes ago

kingmark1st

Mark Richford 🌹#VoteLabour RT @BBCNews: New Hampshire primary: Bernie Sanders narrowly beats Pete Buttigieg https://t.co/eI14S2JEE3 4 minutes ago

LondonGlossyMag

London Glossy Bernie Sanders narrowly beats Pete Buttigieg in New Hampshire primary https://t.co/38JeNvKe2g https://t.co/VMVcPdBifN 10 minutes ago

wwnrradio

WWNR Radio MANCHESTER, N.H. - Bernie Sanders narrowly won New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, solidify… https://t.co/2dwDC72Lek 12 minutes ago

mrichalan

MarkRichford RexMark #VoteLabour RT @itvnews: Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire’s presidential primary election on Tuesday night, narrowly edging moderate rival Pete Buttigi… 14 minutes ago

