You Might Like

Tweets about this Gloucestershire Live Latest on M48 Severn Bridge, Storm Dennis, the M5 and Gloucestershire traffic in our live blog https://t.co/qrlMgBlKZN 2 hours ago Stroud News LIVE: M48 Severn Bridge latest, red Flood Warnings, Storm Dennis, M5 and traffic updates in Gloucestershire… https://t.co/BEtuN6nJSK 2 hours ago Clive Robinson RT @News4Cheltenham: LIVE: M48 Severn Bridge latest, red Flood Warnings, Storm Dennis, M5 and traffic updates in Gloucestershire https://t.… 2 hours ago Gloucester News LIVE: M48 Severn Bridge latest, red Flood Warnings, Storm Dennis, M5 and traffic updates in Gloucestershire… https://t.co/pjTCSa4SYY 2 hours ago News for Cheltenham LIVE: M48 Severn Bridge latest, red Flood Warnings, Storm Dennis, M5 and traffic updates in Gloucestershire… https://t.co/K4XZsHepMN 2 hours ago I ♥ Gloucestershire LIVE: M48 Severn Bridge latest, red Flood Warnings, Storm Dennis, M5 and traffic updates in Gloucestershire Met Off… https://t.co/HJkVY3dQze 2 hours ago Bristol Live RT @TristanCorkPost: Latest update on M48 Severn Bridge. Westbound reopened, but only to cars Eastbound will remain closed for another few… 17 hours ago Tristan Cork BLive Latest update on M48 Severn Bridge. Westbound reopened, but only to cars Eastbound will remain closed for another… https://t.co/1BK0zIttaS 18 hours ago