Irish general election: Sinn Féin bid to form new government

BBC News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
As no party won a majority in Ireland's election, Sinn Féin meet rivals to discuss coalition pacts.
News video: Sinn Fein top the first preferences in Irish General Election

Sinn Fein top the first preferences in Irish General Election 01:21

 The shape of Ireland’s next government remains uncertain after a historic General Election saw Sinn Fein crash the long-standing domination of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael. While counting will continue through Monday, and the final results remain a way off, it is clear Ireland now has three big...

Mary Lou McDonald: The two-party system is [Video]Mary Lou McDonald: The two-party system is

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald says the two party system is now "officially broken" as she chaired a meeting of the party's national executive committee and continued to bask in a remarkable..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

Voters respond to Sinn Fein's big gains in Irish election [Video]Voters respond to Sinn Fein's big gains in Irish election

Dublin voters respond to the landslide result for Sinn Fein in the Irish General Election which sent shockwaves around the country. The dominance of two parties since the foundation of the State has..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published


I want to stay party chief if I lose election, says Varadkar

I want to stay party chief if I lose election, says VaradkarTaoiseach Leo Varadkar insisted he would look to remain as Fine Gael leader regardless of the outcome of the Irish general election as he mounted a frantic bid...
Belfast Telegraph

Irish election 2020 result a 'slap in the face' for Leo Varadkar, says Ian Paisley

Irish election 2020 result a 'slap in the face' for Leo Varadkar, says Ian PaisleyDUP MP Ian Paisley described the result of the Irish general election as a "slap in the face" for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for his rejection of a Sinn Fein partner...
Belfast Telegraph

