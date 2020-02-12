Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Summer Monteys-Fullam admits being 'besotted' by Paul Hollywood - and never bothered by 29-year age gap

Summer Monteys-Fullam admits being 'besotted' by Paul Hollywood - and never bothered by 29-year age gap

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Summer Monteys-Fullam admits being 'besotted' by Paul Hollywood - and never bothered by 29-year age gapThey split last year in acrimonious fashion, amid rows and legal threats.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Paul Hollywood’s ex-girlfriend says she was ‘besotted’ with the celebrity baker

Paul Hollywood’s ex-girlfriend has admitted she was “besotted” with the celebrity baker, and insisted she was never bothered by their 29-year age gap.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OK_Magazine

OK! Magazine Summer Monteys-Fullam admits she was 'besotted' with Paul Hollywood as she opens up on romance https://t.co/JpclAig78j 3 hours ago

RONYARINDAMRAY1

RONY ARINDAM RAY RT @DailyMailUK: Summer Monteys-Fullam, 24, admits her relationship with ex Paul Hollywood, 53, 'moved quickly' https://t.co/zDGBHvR0Go 4 hours ago

DailyMailUK

Daily Mail U.K. Summer Monteys-Fullam, 24, admits her relationship with ex Paul Hollywood, 53, 'moved quickly' https://t.co/zDGBHvR0Go 4 hours ago

_newarthill

Scottsdale 'I was besotted': Summer Monteys-Fullam, 24, admits her relationship with ex Paul Hollywood, 53, 'moved quickly' an… https://t.co/pY3blu2zvW 4 hours ago

DiazHub

Diaz HUB Summer Monteys-Fullam, 24, admits she was ‘besotted’ with her ex Paul Hollywood, 53 From https://t.co/liT1KQBB9r 5 hours ago

kanko_a

Davina A. Kanko The former barmaid, 24, dated The Great British Bake Off star, 53, for several months before the relationship implo… https://t.co/qoGnHbLTe7 5 hours ago

247natw

247newsaroundtheworld https://t.co/aEzGYyU6Z9 Monteys-Fullam, 24, admits she was ‘besotted’ with her ex Paul Hollywood, 53 https://t.co/2iaQo4HPm7 5 hours ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Summer Monteys-Fullam admits being 'besotted' by Paul Hollywood - and never bothered by 29-year age gap https://t.co/uRyaH5z4uH 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.