I just wanted my own TV show, admits Greta Thunberg

18 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Greta Thunberg to Film Documentary Show With BBC Studios 01:03 Greta Thunberg to Film Documentary Show With BBC Studios According to 'Variety,' it will follow the Swedish activist's environmental campaigns around the globe. The 17-year-old Thunberg will work with the studio's science unit on the series. BBC Studios EP Rob Liddell, via statement The documentary...