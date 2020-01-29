I just wanted my own TV show, admits Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg to Film Documentary Show With BBC Studios According to 'Variety,' it will follow the Swedish activist's environmental campaigns around the globe. The 17-year-old Thunberg will work with the studio's science unit on the series. BBC Studios EP Rob Liddell, via statement The documentary...
