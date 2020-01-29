Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > I just wanted my own TV show, admits Greta Thunberg

I just wanted my own TV show, admits Greta Thunberg

The Daily Mash Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
CLIMATE activist Greta Thunberg has confirmed that starring in her own reality TV show was the entire point from the start.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Greta Thunberg to Film Documentary Show With BBC Studios

Greta Thunberg to Film Documentary Show With BBC Studios 01:03

 Greta Thunberg to Film Documentary Show With BBC Studios According to 'Variety,' it will follow the Swedish activist's environmental campaigns around the globe. The 17-year-old Thunberg will work with the studio's science unit on the series. BBC Studios EP Rob Liddell, via statement The documentary...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Greta Thunberg to film documentary show with BBC Studios [Video]Greta Thunberg to film documentary show with BBC Studios

According to 'Variety,' it will follow the Swedish activist's environmental campaigns around the globe.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Climate activist Licypriya Kangujam insists she doesn't want to be called the 'Indian Greta Thunberg' [Video]Climate activist Licypriya Kangujam insists she doesn't want to be called the 'Indian Greta Thunberg'

Licypriya Kangujam, the eight-year-old climate activist from Manipur in Northeast India does not want to be called India's Greta Thunberg. "Stop calling me 'Greta of India'," wrote Licypriya..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Greta Thunberg to team up with BBC for documentary series

Greta Thunberg to team up with BBC for documentary seriesClimate activist Greta Thunberg has signed up with BBC Studios for a documentary series focusing her fight against climate change, according to a report. The...
WorldNews Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

Greta Thunberg Is Getting Her Own TV Show About Climate Change Activism

Greta Thunberg is taking her mission to save the climate to TV. The Swedish teenage activist will be the subject of a new BBC Studios series from the...
E! Online Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EricdeMarylebon

Eric de Marylebone I just wanted my own TV show, admits Greta Thunberg https://t.co/AsGGeVma5R 22 minutes ago

djrsthlm

David Lundquist I just wanted my own TV show, admits Greta Thunberg https://t.co/1snWV6C1fs 55 minutes ago

therealherohere

Simon the unlikely RT @thedailymash: I just wanted my own TV show, admits Greta Thunberg https://t.co/kDNs4Yc2QU https://t.co/uKFLeH0cqY 1 hour ago

AndyPaddock

Andy Paddock I just wanted my own TV show, admits Greta Thunberg https://t.co/DY9owQ2mka https://t.co/w9gGUXu2On 3 hours ago

theFictitious1

theFictitious I just wanted my own TV show, admits Greta Thunberg - https://t.co/YT3BrGw4C4 https://t.co/Rt8ZQdoc8a 5 hours ago

satirefeed

Top Pickle I just wanted my own TV show, admits Greta Thunberg https://t.co/qpe8kZ6ouK https://t.co/onxKqHw4V3 6 hours ago

thedailymash

The Daily Mash I just wanted my own TV show, admits Greta Thunberg https://t.co/kDNs4Yc2QU https://t.co/uKFLeH0cqY 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.