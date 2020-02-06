AFC Wimbledon 0-0 Ipswich Town Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

BBC Local News: Surrey -- Goalkeeper Joe Day produces a series of fine saves as AFC Wimbledon hold Ipswich to a goalless draw at the Cherry Red Records Stadium. 👓 View full article

