Newpaper24 RFU Championship: Future of second-tier competition in doubt after funding cut – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/JnTXdhHsZR https://t.co/N8SGkzAdHX 4 minutes ago Trish 💙🇬🇧 RT @CornwallSport: RFU Championship: Future of second-tier competition in doubt after funding cut https://t.co/PaPljL9dmC 6 minutes ago BBC Cornwall Sport RFU Championship: Future of second-tier competition in doubt after funding cut https://t.co/PaPljL9dmC 7 minutes ago 324972 Breaking news. #RFU Championship: Future of second-tier competition in doubt after funding cut 17 minutes ago TyneWearUK Tyne & Wear News: RFU Championship: Future of second-tier competition in doubt after funding cut https://t.co/c10zJ75dZJ 18 minutes ago #rugbyengland BBC Sport - RFU Championship: Future of second-tier competition in doubt after funding cut https://t.co/xU8KLjgBTI #rugbyunited 27 minutes ago Highlife Group RFU Championship: Future of second-tier competition in doubt after funding cut https://t.co/ERxR4ojjlg 31 minutes ago BBC Yorkshire RFU Championship: Future of second-tier competition in doubt after funding cut https://t.co/EWigJlmMtl 40 minutes ago