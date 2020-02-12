Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Geoffrey Cox set to lose Attorney General position in cabinet reshuffle

Geoffrey Cox set to lose Attorney General position in cabinet reshuffle

Exeter Express and Echo Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Geoffrey Cox set to lose Attorney General position in cabinet reshuffle"I have been expecting to leave this office every month I have been in it".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Attorney General makes thinly-veiled plea to keep job in Thursday’s reshuffle

Geoffrey Cox has warned of a decline in legal experience among MPs as he made a thinly-veiled plea to the Prime Minister to keep him as Attorney General in the...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.