Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Liverpool hope to launch Anfield Road redevelopment by end of 2020

Liverpool hope to launch Anfield Road redevelopment by end of 2020

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Liverpool hope to begin work on their £60million Anfield Road redevelopment by the end of the year, with completion scheduled for the summer of 2022.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

liverpoolnews26

liverpoolnews2019 Liverpool hope to launch Anfield Road redevelopment by end of 2020 https://t.co/8Gx7AtwPMD https://t.co/mQnphu5DHe 11 minutes ago

rjroylfc

Raj RT @carlmarkham: .@LFC COO Andy Hughes on new plans for rerouting of the actual Anfield Road: “We have managed to come to a solution where… 11 minutes ago

ukgekko

The Happy Brexiteer CWC #LFC6 🏆 🏆 🏆🏆 🏆 🏆 RT @MailSport: Liverpool hope to launch Anfield Road redevelopment by end of 2020 #LFC https://t.co/HfmTLiIRUc 17 minutes ago

ExaminerSport

Irish Examiner Sport Liverpool hope to launch Anfield Road redevelopment by end of 2020 https://t.co/k8keLwNkN4 20 minutes ago

PAdugout

PA Dugout Liverpool hope to launch Anfield Road redevelopment by end of 2020 #LFC https://t.co/YVqnGEyRUN 23 minutes ago

MailSport

MailOnline Sport Liverpool hope to launch Anfield Road redevelopment by end of 2020 #LFC https://t.co/HfmTLiIRUc 25 minutes ago

carlmarkham

Carl Markham .@LFC COO Andy Hughes on new plans for rerouting of the actual Anfield Road: “We have managed to come to a solution… https://t.co/lXdER0ZMSj 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.