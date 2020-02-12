Sonia Boyce on Venice Biennale: You could have knocked me down with a feather

Liza #goodnews Sonia Boyce first black woman to represent Great Britain at Venice Biennale https://t.co/4nUdlpYqhI 6 seconds ago

Dorothy Price RT @royalacademy: We can't think of anyone better than Sonia Boyce RA to represent Britain at @la_Biennale di Venezia. Her clarion call?… 12 seconds ago

Claire Mead ⚔️🏳️‍🌈 ✨ RT @thisiselsajames: Sonia Boyce first black woman to represent Great Britain at Venice Biennale🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/tuZc0Ts3Ic 26 seconds ago

Prof Vicky Gunn RT @Dorcasstories: Sonia Boyce becomes first black woman to represent Britain at Venice Biennale congratulations https://t.co/6qQmeXg1Mk 27 seconds ago

Jenny Morgan RT @guardiannews: Sonia Boyce first black woman to represent Great Britain at Venice Biennale https://t.co/vT0hyVQ1Ch 35 seconds ago

Marcia Dixon RT @TheVoiceNews: Sonia Boyce is first black woman to represent Britain at Venice Biennale https://t.co/XUg4HicRP8 50 seconds ago

Johnny Greenwood BBC News - 'A real delight' - Artist Sonia Boyce to make history at Venice Biennale https://t.co/6ruDDkpRQq 2 minutes ago