Girlfriend of murdered Lyra McKee on ‘bittersweet’ same-sex marriage milestone: ‘It’s something we should be celebrating together’
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () Sara Canning, the partner of murdered gay journalist Lyra McKee, has spoken of her happiness and heartache as same-sex marriage is finally legalised in Northern Ireland. McKee was tragically shot dead in April while she was reporting on riots that had broken out in Derry. Four men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act...
