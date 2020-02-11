Global  

Girlfriend of murdered Lyra McKee on ‘bittersweet’ same-sex marriage milestone: ‘It’s something we should be celebrating together’

PinkNews Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Sara Canning, the partner of murdered gay journalist Lyra McKee, has spoken of her happiness and heartache as same-sex marriage is finally legalised in Northern Ireland. McKee was tragically shot dead in April while she was reporting on riots that had broken out in Derry. Four men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act...
News video: Girlfriend of Lyra McKee hails 'phenomenal' first same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland

Girlfriend of Lyra McKee hails 'phenomenal' first same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland 00:53

 The girlfriend of murdered journalist Lyra McKee has called the first same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland a "phenomenal" moment. Sara Canning was speaking at the event organised by Amnesty International and the Love Equality campaign.

Lyra McKee’s partner used grief ‘to make difference’ in same-sex marriage fight

The partner of murdered journalist Lyra McKee has explained how she wanted to use her grief to “make a difference” while championing same-sex marriage in...
Belfast Telegraph


