Bernie Sanders tops Pete Buttigieg in crucial New Hampshire primary

PinkNews Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders has won a narrow victory over gay presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg in the New Hampshire primary. The socialist senator from Vermont is now leading the pack in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination after he claimed 26 per cent of the vote with 94 per cent of precincts reporting. Sanders was...
News video: Pete Buttigieg Addresses Supporters After NH Primary

Pete Buttigieg Addresses Supporters After NH Primary 07:07

 Pete Buttigieg thanked his supporters after a strong showing in the New Hampshire primary.

Pete Buttigieg talks issues with NewsChannel 5 [Video]Pete Buttigieg talks issues with NewsChannel 5

After Tuesday night’s New Hampshire primary, Pete Buttigieg has the most delegates so far for primary season, leading Sanders by one. Pete Buttigieg joined NC5 by satellite, Wednesday morning.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 04:09Published

New Hampshire voter calls out MSNBC over Sanders [Video]New Hampshire voter calls out MSNBC over Sanders

A voter in New Hampshire slams MSNBC&apos;s reporting on Sen. Bernie Sanders

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:18Published


Bernie Sanders in the lead, Joe Biden crashes out in New Hampshire primary

Bernie Sanders is on track to win the influential New Hampshire Democratic Party primary, edging out centrist rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.
The Age

Bernie Sanders narrowly beats Pete Buttigieg in New Hampshire primary

Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire’s presidential primary election on Tuesday night, narrowly edging moderate rival Pete Buttigieg and scoring the first clear...
Belfast Telegraph


