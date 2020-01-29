Jimmy Shan: Solihull Moors appoint former West Brom coach as manager

Former West Brom caretaker boss Jimmy Shan has been confirmed as manager at Solihull Moors.

'Higher level' - Former West Brom coach moving up the pyramid Ex West Brom caretaker boss Jimmy Shan, who won 7 of his 12 matches in charge at The Hawthorns last season, has left Kidderminster for bigger things

Tamworth Herald 2 days ago



