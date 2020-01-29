Global  

Jimmy Shan: Solihull Moors appoint former West Brom coach as manager

BBC Local News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- National League side Solihull Moors appoint former West Brom coach Jimmy Shan as their new manager.
Ex-West Brom boss takes over at Moors

Former West Brom caretaker boss Jimmy Shan has been confirmed as manager at Solihull Moors.
'Higher level' - Former West Brom coach moving up the pyramid

'Higher level' - Former West Brom coach moving up the pyramidEx West Brom caretaker boss Jimmy Shan, who won 7 of his 12 matches in charge at The Hawthorns last season, has left Kidderminster for bigger things
