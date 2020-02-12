Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Heavy rain & more flooding: Latest weather forecast has Storm Dennis battering Staffordshire this weekend

Heavy rain & more flooding: Latest weather forecast has Storm Dennis battering Staffordshire this weekend

Staffordshire Newsletter Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Heavy rain & more flooding: Latest weather forecast has Storm Dennis battering Staffordshire this weekendThe Met Office has issued several warnings ahead of more problematic weather on its way.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: New York Weather: Break From The Rain

New York Weather: Break From The Rain 02:26

 CBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Flooding Around Rivers [Video]Flooding Around Rivers

Flooding Concerns ahead of more heavy rain

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

Storm Dennis to strike just a week after Ciara [Video]Storm Dennis to strike just a week after Ciara

The fourth named storm of the 2019-20 season, Dennis, is set to bring a second consecutive weekend of wet and windy weather after Ciara struck the UK with winds of up to 97mph. Gusts of 50mph are..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK weather: Snow hits country before Storm Dennis brings blustery weekend

Wednesday is still 'probably best day to venture outside', Met Office spokesperson says
Independent

Extended 38-hour weather warning now in place as Storm Dennis rolls in

Extended 38-hour weather warning now in place as Storm Dennis rolls inThe Met Office is warning of a very wet and windy weekend with stormy conditions likely to last most of Saturday and Sunday
Grimsby Telegraph Also reported by •Nottingham PostBelfast TelegraphWestern Gazette

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.