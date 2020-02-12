Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > 'I'm going to kill you all' - Jet2 passenger Chloe Haines' chilling yells as she attempted to open door mid-flight

'I'm going to kill you all' - Jet2 passenger Chloe Haines' chilling yells as she attempted to open door mid-flight

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
'I'm going to kill you all' - Jet2 passenger Chloe Haines' chilling yells as she attempted to open door mid-flightHaines, and two RAF fighter jets were scrambled to escort the plane back to Stansted Airport, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cmbabe_

ฟ่อฟ่อ PL63💕 RT @lytaeyong: JOHNYONG EXCUSE ME???!!!! B*TCH WTF !!! KICK IT IS GOING TO KILL ME AHJFJGBKDKDKDBFKSKSKD #NCT127 #NeoZone #영웅 #英雄 #KickIt… 13 seconds ago

Marcmywords2

Marcmywords RT @zombieparrot: I always knew this life was going to kill me. 23 seconds ago

CharlieEve3

Charlie RT @SkyNews: A woman who yelled "I'm going to kill you all" and tried to open the door of a plane midway through a flight has been jailed f… 29 seconds ago

_inkk

ٰ RT @3evxx: jealousy is going to kill me so soon 34 seconds ago

Daily_Record

The Daily Record Passengers and cabin crew fought to restrain Chloe Haines during her boozy rampage which led to the plane being esc… https://t.co/lqZ7wAIYKX 1 minute ago

IoveIessgirI

✩ °｡⋆ 𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖘𝖆 ⋆｡˚✩ concert therapy should be a thing like.. two weeks of going to a concert every day.. you’d get your serotonin, work… https://t.co/Q6yDOxPkfm 1 minute ago

sellersj17

J RT @joe_warmington: Some peers telling me not 2go back for fear I’ll be hurt or worse. This is your Canada today @JustinTrudeau - journalis… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.