Chloe Haines who tried to open door of Jet2 plane mid-flight from Stansted jailed

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Chloe Haines who tried to open door of Jet2 plane mid-flight from Stansted jailedHaines was accused by Jet2 of a "catalogue of aggressive, abusive and dangerous behaviour" on a flight bound for Dalaman in Turkey, including trying to open the aircraft doors during the flight.
Woman jailed for attempting to open plane door during flight [Video]Woman jailed for attempting to open plane door during flight

A woman who tried to open the door of a passenger plane midway through a flight while yelling "I'm going to kill you all" has been jailed for two years. Passengers and cabin crew fought to restrain..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published


Stansted Airport passenger Chloe Haines jailed after trying to open Jet2 plane door leading to RAF sonic boom

Stansted Airport passenger Chloe Haines jailed after trying to open Jet2 plane door leading to RAF sonic boomShe was a passenger on a flight to Dalaman from Stansted Airport
Brentwood Gazette

‘I’m going to kill you all’ Jet2 flight terror as drunk woman tried to open plane door

‘I’m going to kill you all’ Jet2 flight terror as drunk woman tried to open plane doorPassengers and cabin crew fought to restrain Chloe Haines during her boozy rampage which led to the plane being escorted back to an airport by two RAF fighter...
Daily Record Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

