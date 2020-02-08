Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Oil giant BP sets net-zero target by 2050

Oil giant BP sets net-zero target by 2050

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The new boss of BP has promised to fundamentally “reinvent” the oil giant as he pledged the company would become carbon neutral by the middle of the century.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brands Can Bring First-Party Data Direct To TV: Samsung’s Scott [Video]Brands Can Bring First-Party Data Direct To TV: Samsung’s Scott

SAN JUAN, PR - Advertisers will soon put their own data about customers and prospects to better work in the art of TV targeting. Samsung Ads, the unit of the Korean hardware giant that helps..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 04:03Published


Tweets about this

EmmaFieldhouse

Dr Emma Fieldhouse RT @1TeresaAnderson: In case you needed any more evidence that the target of "#NetZero by 2050" is utterly meaningless... Fossil fuel gian… 7 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Energy giant BP sets net zero emissions target https://t.co/RDcOKmhNpA https://t.co/IEGapMp7yZ 29 minutes ago

site_zen

Zen-site https://t.co/TyONDjK5tw Energy giant BP sets net zero emissions target The oil giant's new chief executi… https://t.co/duTNpYm70v 36 minutes ago

swissbusiness

swissbusiness Energy giant BP sets net zero emissions target https://t.co/ZdpLGIozM1 https://t.co/2rVUg1fnXl 36 minutes ago

ngvet

baby @null Energy giant BP sets net zero emissions target The oil giant's new chief executi https://t.co/ym3JdKfyWk 36 minutes ago

yJXbzhiecgu9hjH

Callio Profs Energy giant BP sets net zero emissions target https://t.co/ggGVVlGFLO 38 minutes ago

EasterTraditio1

Easter Traditions Energy giant BP sets net zero emissions target https://t.co/FHDol8l9JS 39 minutes ago

franceworldnews

France World News Energy giant BP sets net zero emissions target. France surrenders. 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.