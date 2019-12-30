Global  

CBeebies faces being axed as part of BBC shake-up

The Cornishman Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
CBeebies faces being axed as part of BBC shake-upBBC Chairman to say the home of shows including Teletubbies could go if plans for a 'paywall' to replace the licence fee go ahead.
