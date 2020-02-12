Dwayne Wade’s 12-year-old trans daughter Zaya has an incredible lesson for us all about self-acceptance
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () The 12-year-old trans daughter of basketball legend Dwayne Wade and actress Gabrielle Union showed she is wiser than her years with a poignant speech about learning to be “true to yourself”. NBA star Dwayne Wade recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he spoke about the moment his daughter came out...
Dwyane Wade is opening up about his decision to go public with his daughter Zaya‘s journey. The 38-year-old former professional basketball player and his wife... Just Jared Also reported by •PinkNews •AceShowbiz •TMZ.com •Mashable