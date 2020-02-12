Global  

Dwayne Wade's 12-year-old trans daughter Zaya has an incredible lesson for us all about self-acceptance

Dwayne Wade’s 12-year-old trans daughter Zaya has an incredible lesson for us all about self-acceptance

PinkNews Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The 12-year-old trans daughter of basketball legend Dwayne Wade and actress Gabrielle Union showed she is wiser than her years with a poignant speech about learning to be “true to yourself”. NBA star Dwayne Wade recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he spoke about the moment his daughter came out...
News video: Dwyane Wade's Trans Daughter

Dwyane Wade's Trans Daughter 01:29

 Dwyane Wade recently appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' and spoke about his 12-year-old daughter, Zaya.

