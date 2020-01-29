Labour leadership candidates to be grilled on queer issues at PinkNews, Diva and LGBT+ Labour Hustings

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Labour leadership and deputy leadership candidates will be quizzed on LGBT+ issues and how they’re going to return Labour to power at the 2020 LGBT+ Labour Leadership Hustings on Thursday, February 20. The event, presented by PinkNews, will be hosted by LGBT+ Labour and supported by DIVA. Taking place in Manchester,... 👓 View full article

