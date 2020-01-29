Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Labour leadership candidates to be grilled on queer issues at PinkNews, Diva and LGBT+ Labour Hustings

Labour leadership candidates to be grilled on queer issues at PinkNews, Diva and LGBT+ Labour Hustings

PinkNews Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Labour leadership and deputy leadership candidates will be quizzed on LGBT+ issues and how they’re going to return Labour to power at the 2020 LGBT+ Labour Leadership Hustings on Thursday, February 20. The event, presented by PinkNews, will be hosted by LGBT+ Labour and supported by DIVA.  Taking place in Manchester,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Emily Thornberry out of Labour leadership contest

Emily Thornberry out of Labour leadership contest 00:42

 Emily Thornberry has been eliminated from the Labour leadership contest after narrowly failing to secure the nominations she needed to make it into the final ballot of party members. At the midnight Friday deadline, the shadow foreign secretary had 31 nominations from local constituency parties –...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Labour leadership contender Starmer makes freedom of movement pledge [Video]Labour leadership contender Starmer makes freedom of movement pledge

Labour leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to reverse Boris Johnson’s end to freedom of movement for European Union citizens in the UK if he becomes prime minister. Sir Keir, who has..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Long-Bailey calls for Labour leadership rivals to back re-nationalisation plan [Video]Long-Bailey calls for Labour leadership rivals to back re-nationalisation plan

Labour leadership candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey speaks to the press and makes a speech on public ownership at a campaign rally in Leeds. Seen as a frontrunner to succeed Jeremy Corbyn, the shadow..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rebecca Long-Bailey says Labour Party must not fall into Better Together IndyRef2 trap

Rebecca Long-Bailey says Labour Party must not fall into Better Together IndyRef2 trapLong-Bailey said the party must campaign against independence on its own rather than with the Tories as the three remaining Labour leadership candidates attended...
Daily Record Also reported by •Nottingham Post

Labour leadership: Candidates apologise over anti-Semitism

All four remaining candidates were confronted on the issue at a hustings with Jewish party members.
BBC News


Tweets about this

PamCrossland

PamCrossland ⚧ ♠ 🧜‍♀️ 🧜‍♂️♎ RT @PinkNews: Labour leadership candidates to be grilled on***issues at PinkNews, Diva and LGBT+ Labour Hustings https://t.co/O5O43BS1qM 9 minutes ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Labour leadership candidates to be grilled on***issues at PinkNews, Diva and LGBT+ Labour Hustings https://t.co/O5O43BS1qM 2 hours ago

NaomiMc

Naomi McAuliffe RT @libby_brooks: UK Labour leadership candidates are immediately grilled on rebuilding the party in Scotland and what constitutional settl… 21 hours ago

ROADSTER60

P, Jones RT @alltoplay4: "Labour leadership hustings: candidates grilled at Jewish Labour Movement " ---- ALL of these craven poodles willingly allo… 22 hours ago

libby_brooks

Libby Brooks UK Labour leadership candidates are immediately grilled on rebuilding the party in Scotland and what constitutional… https://t.co/5vlasrZoeI 22 hours ago

sarahrocklaw

Sarah Rock RT @LindaRiley8: Labour leadership candidates to be grilled on LGBT issues at #LabourLGBT hustings in partnership ⁦@DIVAmagazine⁩ ⁦@PinkNe… 2 days ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Labour leadership candidates to be grilled on***issues at PinkNews, Diva and LGBT+ Labour Hustings https://t.co/O5O43C9Cik 2 days ago

BrianBartonMK

Brian Barton RT @PinkNews: Labour leadership candidates to be grilled on***issues at @PinkNews, @DIVAmagazine and @LGBTLabour Hustings https://t.co/… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.