Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus 'super-spreader' Steve Walsh cleared and discharged from hospital

Coronavirus 'super-spreader' Steve Walsh cleared and discharged from hospital

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus 'super-spreader' Steve Walsh cleared and discharged from hospitalThe 53-year-old scout leader, from Hove in East Sussex, contracted the virus on trip to Singapore and is linked to five other people diagnosed in the UK.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Newly-Built Chinese Hospital Has Negative Pressure Wards to Isolate Coronavirus Patients [Video]Newly-Built Chinese Hospital Has Negative Pressure Wards to Isolate Coronavirus Patients

Take a look inside a new Wuhan City hospital in China, equipped with negative pressure wards to help quarantine and treat those who have coronavirus. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:38Published

Father and daughter under examination at Rady Children's Hospital [Video]Father and daughter under examination at Rady Children's Hospital

A father and his daughter are among the four patients who arrived from China at MCAS Miramar that are now under observation.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Steve Walsh discharged from hospital after recovering from coronavirus

The Hove father at the centre of the Brighton and Hove coronavirus outbreak has been discharged from hospital after twice testing negative for the bug. Steve...
Brighton and Hove News

Portslade pupil tests negative for coronavirus

The pupil at Portslade Academy who is currently in self-isolation after coming into contact with Hove father Steve Walsh has tested negative for the virus. The...
Brighton and Hove News


Tweets about this

fumefox

Black Fox "Superspreader Steve" Poor bastard, he's done nothing wrong but he's all over the news. I'm sure some people won't… https://t.co/C7TvqtyLHm 2 minutes ago

benedictsf

Benedict SF RT @christiancalgie: Good to hear Steve Walsh has been found free of Coronavirus and cleared from St. Thomas's. Unfortunately he'll have to… 3 minutes ago

EricdeMarylebon

Eric de Marylebone RT @JeanneBartram: The ignorant people of the UK are being nasty to Chinese people who are in Britain because of Coronavirus. All the vile… 7 minutes ago

christiancalgie

Calgie Good to hear Steve Walsh has been found free of Coronavirus and cleared from St. Thomas's. Unfortunately he'll have… https://t.co/tcQr88UdYa 12 minutes ago

mentallyunmabel

moon child RT @KhanUR1983: Media are scum. This Steve Walsh fella got coronavirus & accidentally gave it to others who came in contact with him & his… 36 minutes ago

RushReads

RushReads Brighton's coronavirus 'superspreader' is out of hospital: Scout leader Steve Walsh, 53, has left the isolation uni… https://t.co/YF3vtLqXkd 36 minutes ago

FilippoCarmigna

Filippo Carmignani Coronavirus 'super-spreader' Steve Walsh discharged from hospital https://t.co/lQG2WIFcyd 43 minutes ago

thepoordears

Margaret Robinson RT @itvnews: 'Super-spreader' businessman Steve Walsh given coronavirus all-clear by health experts https://t.co/2fOTBUcDSt https://t.co/vs… 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.