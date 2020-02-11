Global  

Coronavirus super spreader Steve Walsh released from hospital

The Argus Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
THE CORONAVIRUS "super spreader" has been released from hospital after making a full recovery.
Steve Walsh discharged from hospital after recovering from coronavirus

The Hove father at the centre of the Brighton and Hove coronavirus outbreak has been discharged from hospital after twice testing negative for the bug. Steve...
Brighton and Hove News

Coronavirus 'super-spreader' Steve Walsh speaks out

Coronavirus 'super-spreader' Steve Walsh speaks outThe story of a traveling British businessman who appears to have passed the coronavirus to Britons in at least three countries has prompted concerns over a...
New Zealand Herald

