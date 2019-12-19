Global  

Dua Lipa and Stormzy on the bill for Sziget festival

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Dua Lipa, Stormzy, Calvin Harris and Kings Of Leon are set to perform at Hungary’s Sziget festival, which has been described as Europe’s answer to Glastonbury.
