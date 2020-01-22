Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Love Island's Shaughna admits feelings for Luke M in shock admission - leaving Paige and Mike stunned

Love Island's Shaughna admits feelings for Luke M in shock admission - leaving Paige and Mike stunned

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Love Island's Shaughna admits feelings for Luke M in shock admission - leaving Paige and Mike stunnedShaughna tells Mike she has feelings for Luke M in shocking scenes set to air from 9pm.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Shaughna Phillips admits feelings for Luke Mabbott

Shaughna Phillips admits feelings for Luke Mabbott 01:10

 'Love Island's Shaughna Phillips will reveal she has feelings for Luke Mabbott in tonight's (12.02.20) episode, leaving her pal Paige Turley "shocked".

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Callum Jones breaks Shaughna Phillips' heart in Love Island recoupling [Video]Callum Jones breaks Shaughna Phillips' heart in Love Island recoupling

'Love Island's Callum Jones has recoupled with Molly Smith, leaving Shaughna Phillips single as the boys return from Casa Amor.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:58Published

Two Love Island Bombshells incoming! [Video]Two Love Island Bombshells incoming!

We've got some new Love Island Bombshells! Meet 22 year-old Luke Trotman and 24 year-old Luke Mabbott!

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Love Island’s Shaughna confuses Luke M as she reveals surprise crush

Love Island contestant Shaughna Phillips leaves Luke Mabbott confused and “scrambled” as she reveals her feelings for him ahead of another recoupling in the...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.