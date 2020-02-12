Census 2021: Seven things you need to know Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Next year's UK census could be the last one to take place, but what have we learned from past ones? 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Egypt's booming population hits 100 million The figure released by the statistics agency shows an increase of seven million since last census results in 2017.

Al Jazeera 7 hours ago





Tweets about this