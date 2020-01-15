Global  

Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Mark Wood back in England T20 side

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
World Cup-winning trio Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Mark Wood were all included in England’s line-up for the first of three Twenty20s against South Africa at a blustery East London.
