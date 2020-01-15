Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Mark Wood back in England T20 side

World Cup-winning trio Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Mark Wood were all included in England’s line-up for the first of three Twenty20s against South Africa at a blustery East London.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Ben Stokes given fine for abusing fan England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee after admitting he swore at a fan. It occurred when he was dismissed during the fourth Test against South Africa in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:28Published 3 weeks ago Stokes named cricketer of the year in ICC awards Ben Stokes has been named men’s cricketer of the year in the International Cricket Council’s 2019 awards. We take a look back over his career so far. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:11Published on January 15, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources England in South Africa 2019/20 Scoreboard Feb 12 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 1st t20i between South Africa and England on Wednesday at East London, South Africa South Africa win by 1 run...

Reuters India 2 days ago



England bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood could alternate - Chris Silverwood England could alternate fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood to make sure they get the rest they need, says coach Chris Silverwood.

BBC Sport 4 days ago





Tweets about this