Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Kilmarnock vs Rangers betting odds as Alfredo Morelos tipped to shine for Steven Gerrard's side

Kilmarnock vs Rangers betting odds as Alfredo Morelos tipped to shine for Steven Gerrard's side

Daily Record Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Kilmarnock vs Rangers betting odds as Alfredo Morelos tipped to shine for Steven Gerrard's sideRangers need a win at Kilmarnock if they have any chance of keeping their title hopes alive
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Scottish football still has racism problem' [Video]'Scottish football still has racism problem'

Steven Gerrard says the abuse aimed at Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is proof Scottish football has a problem with racism.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:40Published

Gerrard questions Rangers' 'bottle' [Video]Gerrard questions Rangers' 'bottle'

Steven Gerrard admits he is unsure if Rangers have 'the bottle' for the Premiership title race after their shock defeat to bottom side Hearts.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Steven Gerrard provides Borna Barisic injury update as Rangers boss lays down Alfredo Morelos challenge

The defender was taken off after picking up a thigh problem and is a doubt for Wednesday's trip to face Kilmarnock.
Daily Record

Fiery Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos hints at dream move to Liverpool claiming the club are ‘aware’ of him

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos referenced manager Steven Gerrard as reason for a possible move to Liverpool after claiming the club are ‘aware’ of him....
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily StarBBC NewsDaily Record

Tweets about this

FitbaFanatics

FITBA FAN-ATICS RT @Record_Sport: Kilmarnock vs Rangers predictions and best bets - with promising odds on Alfredo Morelos to score 🔞18+ only, T&Cs apply… 3 hours ago

Record_Sport

Daily Record Sport Kilmarnock vs Rangers predictions and best bets - with promising odds on Alfredo Morelos to score 🔞18+ only, T&Cs… https://t.co/Tv9NtPb7Xf 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.