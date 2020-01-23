Wendy James of Transvision Vamp announces Brighton concert Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Wendy James of Transvision Vamp fame, has announced a swift return to Brighton, when she will be performing with The Wendy James Band at the popular Concorde 2 on Wednesday 13th May 2020. This will be just one of the nineteen UK dates in support of her latest album ‘Queen High Straight’. Wendy James... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources LeBron James Announces Children’s Book ‘I PROMISE’ LeBron James Announces Children’s Book ‘I PROMISE’ According to ‘Entertainment Weekly,’ James has teamed up with HarperCollins Publishers for a two-book deal. The first book, titled ‘I.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:17Published 1 day ago James Taylor Announces 2020 Tour Stop In Pittsburgh James Taylor is hitting the road and he’s bringing his just-announced 2020 tour to Pittsburgh. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:18Published on January 23, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this