Wendy James of Transvision Vamp announces Brighton concert

Brighton and Hove News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Wendy James of Transvision Vamp fame, has announced a swift return to Brighton, when she will be performing with The Wendy James Band at the popular Concorde 2 on Wednesday 13th May 2020. This will be just one of the nineteen UK dates in support of her latest album ‘Queen High Straight’. Wendy James...
