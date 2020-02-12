Global  

South Africa stage stunning late fightback to win first T20 against England

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Half-centuries from Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan proved insufficient as England lost the first Twenty20 by one run in a nail-biting conclusion at a blustery East London.
England restrict South Africa to 177 in opening T20

England have been set 178 to win the first Twenty20 against South Africa at East London after a fluctuating performance in the field from their bowlers.
South Africa have beaten England to win the first T20 international in a three-match series at Buffalo Park in East London.
