Rush Limbaugh, who was just awarded the Medal of Freedom, claims Pete Buttigieg kissing his husband is a ‘problem’
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () Anti-LGBT+ radio host Rush Limbaugh, who was recently awarded the Medal of Freedom by Donald Trump, has said Pete Buttigieg kissing his husband causes “problems” for parents. “So I saw a political ad, where Mayor Pete, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, going on and on and on and on and on, about how parents in...
