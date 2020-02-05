Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Rush Limbaugh, who was just awarded the Medal of Freedom, claims Pete Buttigieg kissing his husband is a ‘problem’

Rush Limbaugh, who was just awarded the Medal of Freedom, claims Pete Buttigieg kissing his husband is a ‘problem’

PinkNews Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Anti-LGBT+ radio host Rush Limbaugh, who was recently awarded the Medal of Freedom by Donald Trump, has said Pete Buttigieg kissing his husband causes “problems” for parents. “So I saw a political ad, where Mayor Pete, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, going on and on and on and on and on, about how parents in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published < > Embed
News video: Pete Buttigieg To Campaign In Colorado Before Super Tuesday

Pete Buttigieg To Campaign In Colorado Before Super Tuesday 00:20

 Buttigieg will host a town hall in Aurora on Feb. 22.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rush Limbaugh’s ‘Mayor Pete’ Obsession [Video]Rush Limbaugh’s ‘Mayor Pete’ Obsession

Radio host Rush Limbaugh can’t stop talking about Pete Buttigieg’s relationship.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:22Published

Reality Check: The State Of Play In The 2020 Race [Video]Reality Check: The State Of Play In The 2020 Race

Pat Kessler breaks down what we can expect in the lead-up to Super Tuesday (1:55). WCCO 4 News At 10 – February 12, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kilmeade Gushes About Rush Limbaugh’s Medal of Freedom, Doesn’t ‘Remember Derogatory Terms Toward African Americans’

Brian Kilmeade defended Rush Limbaugh's Presidential Medal of Freedom, and said Limbaugh was more deserving of the award than pioneering television star Ellen...
Mediaite Also reported by •IndependentFOXNews.comThe Wrap

Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin Brands Rush Limbaugh Honor a ‘National Disgrace’: ‘Why Not Give it to David Duke?’

Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin Brands Rush Limbaugh Honor a ‘National Disgrace’: ‘Why Not Give it to David Duke?’Washington Post “conservative opinion writer” and MSNBC contributor Jennifer Rubin attacked President Donald Trump’s decision to award conservative radio...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.