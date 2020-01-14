Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Big Ben: Cost of repairing Elizabeth Tower rises by £18.6m

Big Ben: Cost of repairing Elizabeth Tower rises by £18.6m

BBC News Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
A survey of London's famous 177-year-old landmark revealed bomb damage, pollution and asbestos.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK to leave the EU with a bong - but cash needed [Video]UK to leave the EU with a bong - but cash needed

The 13.7-tonne bell has been largely silent since 2017 while renovation works are carried out on the Elizabeth Tower which houses it, sounding only for important events such as New Year's Eve..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Big Ben repair bill rises by another £18m

Asbestos and blitz damage drives up cost of Elizabeth Tower’s refurbishment to £80m
FT.com

Extra £18m needed for Big Ben tower repair works, MPs told

Surveys discover asbestos in Elizabeth Tower belfry and extensive use of toxic lead paint
Independent


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.