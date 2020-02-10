Global  

Cruise ship subject of coronavirus fears anchors off Cambodia

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
A cruise ship turned away by four Asian and Pacific governments due to fears about a strain of coronavirus has anchored off Cambodia.
News video: Cruise Ship Held In Port Over Coronavirus Fears Finally Back At Sea

Cruise Ship Held In Port Over Coronavirus Fears Finally Back At Sea 01:40

 More than 900 people have died from the coronavirus in China, surpassing the SARS epidemic, while in New Jersey the ship Anthem of the Seas finally set sail. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

