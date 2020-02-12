Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Ninth case found in UK

Coronavirus: Ninth case found in UK

BBC Local News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: London -- A woman who flew into London from China is being treated at a hospital in central London.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Ninth patient tests positive for coronavirus in the UK

Ninth patient tests positive for coronavirus in the UK 00:49

 A ninth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the UK after a patient was taken to hospital in London on Wednesday. Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Witty said the patient was being treated at a specialist NHS centre at Guy’s and St Thomas’ in London.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Arvind Kejriwal to be takle oath on Feb 16th, likely to retain old cabinet | Oneindia News [Video]Arvind Kejriwal to be takle oath on Feb 16th, likely to retain old cabinet | Oneindia News

KEJRIWAL TO RETAIN OLD CABINET: SOURCES, SC: ALL PARTIES MUST UPLOAD DETAILS OF CRIMINAL CASES AGAINST CANDIDATES, SEVERE CONSEQUENCES: US SENATORS ON KASHMIR BEFORE TRUMP'S INDIA VISIT, GARGI COLLEGE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:19Published

CDC Confirms 14th Case Of Coronavirus In U.S. [Video]CDC Confirms 14th Case Of Coronavirus In U.S.

The CDC has confirmed a 14th case of coronavirus in the United States.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ninth case of Coronavirus confirmed  in UK after woman flew into London from China


Telegraph.co.uk Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphReutersWales OnlineBBC NewsDaily RecordFT.com

Coronavirus evacuation plan remains uncertain as ninth case in Australia confirmed

Hundreds of Australians citizens have registered to access a government plan to help them escape from the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, but the...
SBS


Tweets about this

zinggy1

zing Coronavirus: Ninth case found in UK https://t.co/5SKGVpybRG 6 minutes ago

tweetonlondon

tweetonlondon Coronavirus: Ninth case found in UK https://t.co/MpgvLBtVhg https://t.co/NoEvxqKLas 15 minutes ago

MRK_290

MRK_290 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🧍🏻‍♂️ BBC News - #Coronavirus: Ninth case found in #UK https://t.co/4J9Vp2aq2V why not check before the #flight19 minutes ago

KhajaShakir

Shakir Khaja BBC News - Coronavirus: Ninth case found in UK https://t.co/ccJkFaskY0 27 minutes ago

HaworthF

Fergus Haworth Coronavirus: Ninth case found in UK https://t.co/GuTSOBVFQo 39 minutes ago

MaryKapadia

Mary Kapadia RT @Ace95384299: Why are we still allowing flights to and from China? Ceasing flights with Wuhan is not enough, the virus has spread all ov… 53 minutes ago

bitcoinconnect

All Express News Coronavirus: Ninth case found in UK GET HERE ==> https://t.co/sf3Y6Rn6Ae #virus #coronavirus #sars #flu #china… https://t.co/ThcBjlrmAy 1 hour ago

GailGAbney

Gail G. Abney Coronavirus: Ninth case found in UK https://t.co/ChxLiCuWcF 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.