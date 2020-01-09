Global  

Priti Patel pledges ‘tough’ enforcement tools for social media watchdog

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Home Secretary Priti Patel has pledged Ofcom will have the tools to ensure social media companies uphold the Government’s new duty of care statutes.
News video: Ofcom set for new powers to regulate harmful social media content

Ofcom set for new powers to regulate harmful social media content 02:14

 New powers will be given to the watchdog Ofcom to force social media firms to act over harmful content.

Social Media Threat Against Calabasas High School Investigated [Video]Social Media Threat Against Calabasas High School Investigated

Sheriff's deputies are working to determine who posted the possible threat and whether it's credible. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:07Published


UK wants telecoms regulator to police social media companies

The UK government wants to put Ofcom in charge of regulating social media. Digital secretary Nicky Morgan and home secretary Priti Patel said they were "minded"...
engadget

UK watchdog to hold social media companies to account over harmful content

Social media companies like Facebook and Instagram will be subject to more scrutiny in the UK over harmful content appearing on their platforms, with new powers...
Mashable Also reported by •TechCrunchbetanewsCBS News

