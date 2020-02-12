Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Duchess of Cambridge Kate looked right at home in Northern Ireland wearing polished but practical outfit she last wore two years ago when pregnant with Prince Louis.

Duchess of Cambridge Kate looked right at home in Northern Ireland wearing polished but practical outfit she last wore two years ago when pregnant with Prince Louis.

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Northern Ireland wearing a polished but practical outfit she last wore two years ago when pregnant with Prince Louis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Kate holds snake during visit to open farm

Kate holds snake during visit to open farm 00:53

 The Duchess of Cambridge holds a corn snake during her trip to Northern Ireland. Kate was meeting young children during a visit to the Ark Open Farm in Co Down. In a one-stop solo visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday, the duchess also met owners and staff at the family-run attraction.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kate comes face-to-face with a snake during farm visit [Video]Kate comes face-to-face with a snake during farm visit

The Duchess of Cambridge handled a corn snake on a surprise day trip to Northern Ireland. Kate held the pale yellow reptile named Sophie at the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, confessing it was the first..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:28Published

Kate charms families during visit to Northern Ireland farm [Video]Kate charms families during visit to Northern Ireland farm

The Duchess of Cambridge charmed children and parents during a surprise visit to the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, Northern Ireland. Earlier, Kate had handled a corn snake named Sophie and was given a..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Duchess of Cambridge tours farm on Northern Ireland visit

The duchess' first solo visit to Northern Ireland promoted a UK-wide survey she launched last month.
BBC News

Duchess of Cambridge rewears outfit from last pregnancy on Northern Ireland visit

Duchess of Cambridge rewears outfit from last pregnancy on Northern Ireland visitThe Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Northern Ireland wearing a practical but stylish outfit she last wore two years ago when she was pregnant with Prince Louis.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.