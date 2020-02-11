Global  

Everything the Met Office and Environment Agency say about Storm Dennis weather and flood warnings in Gloucestershire

Stroud Life Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Everything the Met Office and Environment Agency say about Storm Dennis weather and flood warnings in GloucestershireFour Flood Warnings in place and two days of severe weather warnings in place just days after Storm Ciara hit.
Credit: SWNS STUDIO
News video: Owner's prized car was swept away by a tidal surge

Owner's prized car was swept away by a tidal surge 01:13

 A BMW owner watched helpless as his prized car  he had parked by the Thames was swept away by a freak tidal surge following heavy rain.James Roycroft-Davis, a 25-year-old business owner, could only watch aghast as his BMW Z4 floated away.He managed to recover it later that day but says the car...

Storm Dennis batters Cornwall coast at Porthleven [Video]Storm Dennis batters Cornwall coast at Porthleven

Storm Dennis pounded the Cornish coast with huge waves on Saturday (February 15th) as the UK braced for gale-force winds and heavy rain. This clip was filmed at Porthleven.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Met Office warns 'threat to life' from Storm Dennis [Video]Met Office warns 'threat to life' from Storm Dennis

'Perfect storm' Dennis brings warnings across the whole of the UK as a month's worth of rainfall is expected in places.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:19Published


Essex weather: The flood warnings issued for the county ahead of Storm Dennis

Essex weather: The flood warnings issued for the county ahead of Storm DennisThe bad weather is forecast to last all weekend
Brentwood Gazette Also reported by •Hertfordshire MercuryCambridge News

Gloucestershire braces for snow, flooding and wind

Gloucestershire braces for snow, flooding and windMet Office and Environment Agency issue warnings as Storm Dennis is heading our way in the wake of snow and Storm Ciara
Gloucestershire Echo Also reported by •BBC News

