Everything the Met Office and Environment Agency say about Storm Dennis weather and flood warnings in Gloucestershire

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published Owner's prized car was swept away by a tidal surge 01:13 A BMW owner watched helpless as his prized car he had parked by the Thames was swept away by a freak tidal surge following heavy rain.James Roycroft-Davis, a 25-year-old business owner, could only watch aghast as his BMW Z4 floated away.He managed to recover it later that day but says the car...