Andrea Leadsom: Business secretary and senior Brexiteer sacked from cabinet

Independent Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Former Conservative leadership candidate Andrea Leadsom has been sacked as business secretary in Boris Johnson's reshuffle.
Julian Smith sacked as Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins [Video]Julian Smith sacked as Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins

Julian Smith has been sacked as Northern Ireland Secretary as Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins. He was the first casualty, with Esther McVey and Andrea Leadsom then also losing their positions.

Leadsom remains tight-lipped over cabinet future [Video]Leadsom remains tight-lipped over cabinet future

Andrea Leadsom refused to be drawn over her future as a government minister when questioned outside her home in central London as she left for work. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to..

Johnson culls ministers from top team as he looks to the future

Julian Smith was unceremoniously dumped as Northern Ireland secretary, Andrea Leadsom was sacked as business secretary and Theresa Villiers lost her job as...
Andrea Leadsom warns Boris Johnson as women face Cabinet axe

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom has issued a thinly-veiled warning to Boris Johnson not to slash the number of female ministers in his Cabinet reshuffle.
